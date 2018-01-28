59°
SUV runs into Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive

Friday, January 26 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - A vehicle caused minor damage to the Triple S Food Mart when it hit the front of the store and left the scene, police said.

The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Officials said they believe a gold Lexus SUV unintentionally hit the front of the store. The owner of the store told police the driver fled the scene. The front of the vehicle was damaged. The store suffered minor damage.

No injuries were reported.

Before noon Friday, a stolen vehicle ran into a church near Gus Young Avenue. A 15-year-old female driver was arrested, and a court summons was issued for two adults that were in the vehicle for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Later in the afternoon, a vehicle hit a home on 79th street, leaving a large hole across the front.

