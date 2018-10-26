Latest Weather Blog
Suspect arrested in connection with suspicious packages sent this week
A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with multiple suspicious packages sent this week, ABC News reports.
Sen. Cory Booker and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper are the latest high-profile figures to be targeted. Thursday morning law enforcement found a package closely resembling parcels sent this week at a facility in New York City. The package was addressed to Clapper.
The FBI said a suspicious package addressed to Booker had been recovered in Florida.
Other packages were sent to current and former government officials, CNN, and actor Robert De Niro.
Authorities say the packages were sent to critics of President Donald Trump. All 12 packages went through the U.S. postal system. The suspected mail bombs have been taken to the FBI's lab in Quantico, Virginia to be analyzed.
