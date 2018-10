Suspicious package sent to Robert De Niros's New York restaurant

Photo: The Post

NEW YORK CITY - Reports say a suspicious package was sent to a restaurant owned by a famous actor, according to The Post.

The package was set to Tribeca which is owned by Robert De Niro. Authorities say the package was "the same" as those containing pipe bombs that were sent to current and former government leaders and CNN'S New York office.

A nearby restaurant, Tribeca Grill, was evacuated.