76°
Latest Weather Blog
Suspicious package outside courthouse was 'bag of clothes'
BATON ROUGE - U.S. Marshals say a suspicious package that closed streets outside the federal courthouse downtown was just a bag of clothes left by a homeless man.
Baton Rouge Police gave the all clear around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. There was a heavy police presence outside the courthouse. At one point law enforcement deployed a bomb robot to get closer to the package.
Authorities briefly closed parts of Florida Street in both directions between I-110 and 7th Street as police worked to clear the scene.
Moments ago, this explosive robot just went back to the federal building. pic.twitter.com/yAIWgjRZqU— Michael Vinsanau (@MVinsanau) February 14, 2017
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman asks court to investigate judge's alleged racial tirade
-
Edwards calls on lawmakers to use rainy day fund
-
Homeowner blames neighbor's culvert for flooding
-
St. Amant High School reopens to students, repairs still to be done
-
Scotlandville High student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school