'Suspicious package' from Belgium leads to drug bust at Baton Rouge apartment

BATON ROUGE - A couple has been arrested after a suspicious package led investigators to a Baton Rouge apartment loaded with drugs last week.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, narcotics agents began looking into the apartment in the 2400 block of Brightside Drive after they were notified of a package sent to that residence from an unknown Belgium address. Homeland Security obtained a warrant and checked the package, which contained 991 doses of ecstasy.

Officers seized the ecstasy and began surveillance on the home that was the package's intended destination. After watching people come and go from the apartment, the officers knocked on the front door and confronted the inhabitants.

The sheriff's office says the agents asked for permission to enter and, once inside, spotted a large amount of marijuana in plain view in Noelle Curole's bedroom. Curole, her boyfriend Christian Richard, and a third roommate then reportedly gave consent for the officers to search the rest of the apartment.

In Curole and Richard's shared bedroom, agents found 274.6 grams of marijuana, 43.9 grams of marijuana "wax", 4.2 pounds of marijuana butter, 29.4 grams of cocaine, and $1,078 cash. Officers also found a digital scale, a grinder, rolling paper, and empty pill capsules.

Curole admitted to owning the drugs in her bedroom but claimed the package of ecstasy was intended for a friend who was just making use of her mailbox.

Both were booked on drug possession and distribution charges.