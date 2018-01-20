'Suspicious package' at Slidell post office turns out to be human waste

SLIDELL - Police investigating a suspicious package found at a post office Friday afternoon said there was no threat to the public after it was discovered to actually be a box filled with human waste.



Officials from the Slidell Police Department updated the public on Twitter around 8:30 p.m., saying the box turned out to be about 70 pounds of human sewage or feces.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The suspicious package at the post office turned out to be approximately 70 pounds of human sewage/feces ??????‍??.... <a href="https://t.co/BUAenm47v5">https://t.co/BUAenm47v5</a></p>— Slidell Police (@SlidellPD) <a href="https://twitter.com/SlidellPD/status/954542320216657922?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 20, 2018</a></blockquote>

<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>



Calls about a suspicious package first came in Friday afternoon. All streets surrounding the post office were closed while investigators worked to clear the scene. The St. Tammany Bomb Squad was activated as well.



Chief Randy Fandal said a person of interest was being questioned. Fandal suggested the person of interested has mental health issues.