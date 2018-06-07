92°
'Suspicious device' prompts evacuation of local Walmart

2 hours 34 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, June 07 2018 Jun 7, 2018 June 07, 2018 12:12 PM June 07, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Google Earth

ZACHARY - A local Walmart was evacuated over a 'suspicious device' found inside the store Thursday morning.

The Zachary Police Department was called to the Walmart in Zachary sometime this morning after staff found the item. Management asked that the store be evacuated as a precaution.

Bomb-sniffing dogs were brought in to search the store, but police say no explosives were found. The store has since re-opened for business.

Police are still investigating the incident and have yet to identify the 'suspicious device' that prompted the closure.

