'Suspicious device' prompts evacuation of local Walmart

Photo: Google Earth

ZACHARY - A local Walmart was evacuated over a 'suspicious device' found inside the store Thursday morning.

The Zachary Police Department was called to the Walmart in Zachary sometime this morning after staff found the item. Management asked that the store be evacuated as a precaution.

Bomb-sniffing dogs were brought in to search the store, but police say no explosives were found. The store has since re-opened for business.



Police are still investigating the incident and have yet to identify the 'suspicious device' that prompted the closure.