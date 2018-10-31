81°
Suspended LSU player Ed Ingram indicted by Texas grand jury

Wednesday, October 31 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DALLAS, Texas - A Texas grand jury has formally indicted a suspended LSU football player who was arrested in August.

The grand jury held a hearing last Friday to decide whether the Dallas County District Attorney's Office had enough evidence to proceed with the trial against 19-year-old Ed Ingram. Ingram was arrested on two counts of aggravated sexual assault.

Mike Howard, a Dallas-based attorney who is representing Ingram, said the next court hearing will be on November 20.

Ingram was indicted on both counts Monday, according to Howard.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron announced at the start of preseason camp that Ingram had been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules.

