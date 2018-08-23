80°
Suspended LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton reinstated by NCAA
BATON ROUGE - Coach Ed Orgeron announced Thursday that cornerback Kristian Fulton has been reinstated by the NCAA.
Coach Orgeron made the announcement to the media Thursday evening. Fulton served one year of a two-year suspension for cheating an NCAA drug test.
Kristian Fulton's attorney with an announcement that Fulton is eligible to play immediately, he's been reinstated by the NCAA. https://t.co/sOp15UpLk4— Michael Cauble (@Cauble) August 23, 2018
Orgeron says Fulton will be ready to go in week one against Miami.
