Suspended LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton reinstated by NCAA

Photo: HILARY SCHEINUK/THE ADVOCATE

BATON ROUGE - Coach Ed Orgeron announced Thursday that cornerback Kristian Fulton has been reinstated by the NCAA.

Coach Orgeron made the announcement to the media Thursday evening. Fulton served one year of a two-year suspension for cheating an NCAA drug test.

Orgeron says Fulton will be ready to go in week one against Miami.