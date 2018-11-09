Suspects wanted in shooting death of pizza delivery driver

Photo: Shreveport Times

SHREVEPORT - Authorities in Shreveport are searching for two suspects involved in a fatal shooting earlier this month.

The Shreveport Times reports, a Domino's delivery driver was killed on November 3 in the 700 block of West 68th Street. At the scene, patrol officers found Lester McGee on the ground near a white SUV suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

McGee died at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact authorities. Domino's Pizza is offering a reward of $7,500 for information leading to arrests.