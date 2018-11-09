55°
Latest Weather Blog
Suspects wanted in shooting death of pizza delivery driver
SHREVEPORT - Authorities in Shreveport are searching for two suspects involved in a fatal shooting earlier this month.
The Shreveport Times reports, a Domino's delivery driver was killed on November 3 in the 700 block of West 68th Street. At the scene, patrol officers found Lester McGee on the ground near a white SUV suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
McGee died at the scene.
Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact authorities. Domino's Pizza is offering a reward of $7,500 for information leading to arrests.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU sorority's events halted amid hazing investigation
-
Two injured in overnight shooting on Avis Ave.
-
Homeowner frustrated with people staying in neighboring "unlivable" home
-
Dozens gather at vigil for 6-year-old shooting victim
-
Louisiana students victimized by burglary while visiting Texas