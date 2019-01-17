Latest Weather Blog
Suspects wanted for stealing phone, video games from store
WATSON - Detectives in Livingston Parish are looking for two suspects who stole from an area store earlier this month.
The incident was reported on January 10 at a store in Watson. According to authorities, a female suspect stuffed two Xbox games in her purse. At the same time, a male suspect went to the hardware department and got a pair of pliers.
The two then meet in the electronics department. Once there, they used the pliers to get into a security case to steal an iPhone. The suspects later made their way to a register, paid for a toilet seat, then left.
Deputies say the suspects didn't pay for the phone or video games. They fled the scene together in a white Ford SUV.
Anyone with information on the case can call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241.
