Suspects wanted for fraudulent withdrawals from ATMs

LAFOURCHE PARISH - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of fraudulent withdraws from area banks.

Surveillance cameras showed that in November, a man and woman made several ATM transactions. Authorities say the male suspect appeared to have several debit cards which he used at the ATM machines.

Several thousand dollars were fraudulently withdrawn.

Deputies say the suspects are traveling in a green Ford Focus with a temporary license plate.