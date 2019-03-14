Suspects steal more than $800 in armed robbery

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man for his involvement in a 2018 armed robbery.

On September 1 at approximately 8:55 p.m., the victim was in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Boulevard de Province when he was approached by two suspects. According to the arrest report, one of the suspects was armed with a gun.

Kemond Dennis was later identified as the armed suspect. Dennis allegedly demanded the victim's money, while Ramon Kennard acted as the lookout. The victim gave the suspects approximately $850 in cash.

After the robbery, both suspects fled the scene.

While investigating similar robberies in the area, several anonymous citizens identified Kennard as a suspect in the crimes.

Kennard was charged with armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, use of a firearm, and an additional penalty.