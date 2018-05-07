Suspects sought after rural home invasion and assault

INDEPENDENCE - Two people are wanted for a home invasion near the parish line two weeks ago.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office released details Monday. The incident happened on April 26. Authorities said two people who live on Hano Road reported being assaulted, robbed and restrained around 4:30 in the morning.

The area of Hano Road is in St. Helena Parish.

The two people who were held had minor injuries as a result of the attack, authorities said in a news release.

Nothing was released about possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Helena Sheriff's Office at 1-800-200-4905 or 225-222-4413.

