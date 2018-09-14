95°
Suspects plead guilty following 2017 kidnapping, beating of Ascension Parish man

Friday, September 14 2018
ASCENSION PARISH - The last three suspects involved in a kidnapping and beating case have pleaded guilty.

On June 11, 2017 deputies with the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office located an abandoned vehicle in a grassy area along LA 70 in Convent. While inspecting the vehicle, the deputies heard moaning sounds coming from the trunk.

Inside, was a male victim who appeared to have been beaten. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives with the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office initiated a joint investigation.

Through the investigation, authorities learned that Heather Firmin contacted the victim to come to her home on Panama Road. Authorities say when he arrived at the location, the victim was confronted by Dustin Eddy, Richard Allen, and David Gonday.

The men knocked the victim unconscious and took several electronics and clothing from his vehicle and placed him in the trunk, according to the report.

Last month, Eddy pled guilty to attempted second-degree murder and second-degree robbery.

Gonday pled guilty to attempted first-degree murder and second-degree robbery. Allen pled guilty to second-degree robbery and second-degree battery. Firmin pled guilty to principle to second-degree battery.

This week Gonday was sentenced to 15 years, Eddy to 13 years, and Firmin was sentenced to six years in jail, according to a release. Formal sentencing for Allen is tentatively set for October 9.

