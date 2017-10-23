Suspects in Freddy Krueger, Ghostface masks robbing Florida businesses

OCALA, FL - Two businesses in Florida got an early scare this month.

Robbers wearing Freddy Krueger and Ghostface masks stole money from a Pizza Hut and a Krystal fast food burger chain over a three-day span.

Police in Ocala and Marion counties would not reveal how much money was stolen from each business. The masked pair also attempted to rob a Super 8 motel, but fled the scene when the doors were locked, police said.

The suspects are still at large.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office and Ocala Police Department are asking residents to reach out with information on the burglaries.

Officials would not say if the thieves were men or women.

“In all of the incidents, one is armed and threatens the employees while the other gathers currency in a bag,” the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The robberies occurred between Oct. 16 and 19.

No further masked robberies have been reported in Ocala or Marion counties.