Suspects in custody after Livingston Parish shooting overnight
DENHAM SPRINGS – Suspects in a late night shooting south of the interstate are in custody and at least one person is in the hospital WBRZ has learned.
Witnesses reported a large contingent of sheriff's deputies searching the area around Highway 447 near the Arbor Walk neighborhood around 1 o'clock Thursday morning. People said the gunmen were on the loose after a shooting. By Thursday afternoon, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said people were in custody related to a shooting but were still gathering information.
The victim was last listed in critical condition.
Names of those involved have not been released but more is expected to be revealed later Thursday. Check back for updates.
