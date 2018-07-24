84°
Suspects fill garbage cans with items, walk out of store

Tuesday, July 24 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION - Deputies are looking for two men who entered an area store and took items without paying.

On June 14, authorities say the suspects walked into a Family Dollar on Highway 44 and filled two garbage cans with laundry detergent and walked out of the store. One suspect was seen wearing a black t-shirt with red pants, while the second was wearing a grey t-shirt, blue pants, and a hat.

Anyone who may have information on this case can call Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.

