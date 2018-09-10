Suspects burglarize home, attempt to run over responding officers

BATON ROUGE - Two officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were almost run over by a car while attempting to stop multiple burglary suspects.

The incident was reported before 7 p.m. Saturday at a home on Monaco Avenue. According to the arrest report, a witness saw three suspects first knock on the front door before backing a maroon Chevrolet Camaro down the driveway.

The suspects broke a window on the patio, before kicking in the back door and entering the home. Multiple items were taken including a toy pirate gun, a Marlin .30-30 rifle, and a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun.

As the suspects were leaving, police arrived. In an attempt to flee the scene, they drove the car toward the officers.

The suspects led police on a chase before the Chevrolet Camaro ran off the roadway and crashed into a tree. The arrest report states that after the crash, the suspects fled on foot. It was discovered that the car was reported stolen the day before.

At least two of the suspects were arrested.

Andre Williams, the alleged driver, is charged with the following: attempted first-degree murder, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting an officer and aggravated flight from an officer.

The report didn't say what the other suspects face.