Suspects break into local church, steal music equipment

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying five individuals who broke into an area church on multiple occasions and stole music equipment.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, five unidentified suspects took the equipment from Celebration Church located on Highway 42 in Holden. Deputies say the break-ins occurred several times between September 1 and September 24.

Church officials say about $3,000 worth of equipment was stolen. Surveillance footage captured photos of the suspects.

Celebration Church has two locations, the other is in Denham Springs. Both locations flooded in August 2016.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact officials at (225) 686-2241.