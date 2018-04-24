Suspects break into home on White Sands Drive, flee scene after alarm sounds

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects involved in an attempted home burglary that occurred near North Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, three individuals broke into a home on April 16 in the 3000 block of White Sands Drive.

Police say when the suspects kicked in the back door, the home security system was activated. The suspects fled the scene in a silver Honda Accord without taking anything.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BRPD at (225) 389-3834.