Suspects arrested of robbing pizza delivery driver

Photo: Demarcus Leduff and Jarnel Marshall

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested two men for allegedly robbing a pizza delivery driver Thursday.

The incident happened in the 1700 block of Harco Drive. The victim advised that while attempting to make the delivery, an unknown suspect jumped into his vehicle and drove away. There were several food orders in the vehicle at the time.

A short time later, a second suspect armed with a gun approached the victim.

He told the victim to get on the ground and hand over his phone and wallet. After taking the victim's belongings, the suspect fled the scene.

Police located the victim's stolen vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot on La Margie Avenue. During the investigation, authorities got a tip that a man was walking around the area with a pizza delivery bag. Police were told the man was unemployed and had previously bragged about robbing other pizza delivery drivers.

Authorities were able to locate the suspects at a residence near the crime scene. Police ended up arresting Demarcus Leduff and Jarnel Marshall.

Both men are facing an armed robbery charge.