Suspects arrested following rash of vehicle burglaries in EBR

Photo: Dewey Morgan Jr.

EAST BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested two men following several vehicle burglaries in East Baton Rouge Parish.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, detectives were investigating multiple vehicles burglaries around the Zachary and Pride areas on McCullough Road and Hampshire Drive. Authorities say the burglaries occurred in clusters, during overnight hours, and the suspects targeted unlocked vehicles.

On Monday Jacob Hinchee and Dewey Morgan Jr. were seen walking on Arleen Avenue in Zachary. The two were wearing dark colored clothing and had their faces covered.

When Hinchee was arrested, authorities found a flashlight and an owner's manual for a 2012 Mazda 6 and vehicle insurance on his person. The insurance documents didn't belong to either suspect.

The next day a victim advised that their 2012 Mazda 6 was burglarized overnight. Several items were reported missing including the owner’s manual, which matched the one authorities found on Hinchee.

Both men are facing several burglary charges. Hinchee is also facing an additional charge for providing a fake name during his arrest.