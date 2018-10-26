Suspects arrested after stealing cash box from youth center

Photo: Keras Jackson and Damarcus Caine

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Two men have been arrested for stealing a cash box from an area youth center during a bingo game.

Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a robbery at a Cut Off youth center. Authorities say two men entered the facility, approached the table selling bingo cards, and stole the cash box.

Several workers at the center chased the suspects but were unable to catch them.

After deputies reviewed surveillance video, they were able to identify the suspects as 26-year-old Keras Jackson and 19-year-old Damarcus Caine. Wednesday night, the men spoke with deputies and allegedly admitted to their involvement in the crime.

Both men were booked on one count of simple robbery. Caine was released Thursday after posting bond.