Suspects admit to stealing from residence to buy drugs

BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested two people accused of burglarizing a residence.

According to arrest documents, on Sunday police were called to a burglary in the 5100 block of Monarch Avenue. Once inside, authorities found Matthew and Ashley Forbes asleep on the floor.

During the investigation, Matthew and Ashley told police they knew the victim and had permission to stay there. They also told authorities they had been at the residence for two days.

The victim told police she didn't know the two and they weren't allowed to be inside the residence. The victim also told authorities an air condition unit, an electric guitar, and an amplifier were missing.

The suspects allegedly told authorities they sold the items for drug money. They were both charged with burglarizing an inhabited dwelling.