Suspected shoplifter drops wallet, arrested when he returns for it

3 hours 12 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 September 07, 2018 10:01 AM September 07, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of shoplifting at a local Walmart has been arrested after a deputy picked up the wallet he left behind at the scene.

The incident was reported on September 2 at the Walmart on College Drive. According to the arrest report, a deputy who was working off-duty security was contacted by an employee about a suspected shoplifter, later identified as Larry Jordan III.

When the deputy attempted to stop Jordan, there was a brief struggle before Jordan fled the scene. He was able to get away with roughly five items.

During the pursuit, Jordan dropped his wallet, which was picked up by the deputy. Authorities say when Jordan returned to get his wallet, he was arrested. 

Jordan was charged with theft, resisting an officer, entry on or remaining in a places/land after being forbidden, and battery of a police officer.

