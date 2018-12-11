Suspected serial rapist wanted for attacks in Louisiana, Missouri arrested

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities say an alleged serial rapist believed to be responsible for several attacks in New Orleans and Kansas City has been arrested.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office said that 34-year-old Daniel Meridy was booked with four counts of first-degree rape and four counts of aggravated kidnapping, WWL-TV reports. Meridy is a suspect serial rapist based on a DNA profile that linked him to at least four cases in New Orleans as well as three unsolved sexual assaults in Kansas City.

The Kansas City attacks happened between 2004 and 2005 while the New Orleans incidents happened between June 2015 and October 2018.

Detectives with the New Orleans Police Department received a search warrant to get a cheek swab from Meridy last week. Authorities say they got a DNA confirmation Monday and Meridy was arrested the same day.

The district attorney's office said it would seek an indictment from a grand jury as early as next month, according to WWL.