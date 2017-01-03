60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspected rebels storm Philippine jail, 132 inmates escape

36 minutes 31 seconds ago January 03, 2017 Jan 3, 2017 Tuesday, January 03 2017 January 03, 2017 9:26 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Image from The Wall Street Journal

KIDAPAWAN, Philippines - Philippine officials say more than 130 inmates have escaped in one of the largest jailbreaks in recent years after suspected Muslim rebels attacked a jail in the south of the country.

Jail warden Superintendent Peter Bongat said Wednesday that a guard was killed and an inmate was wounded in a gunbattle when dozens of gunmen stormed the North Cotabato District Jail in Kidapawan city before dawn on Wednesday.

Kidapawan police chief Superintendent Leo Ajero says two prisoners of the 132 who escaped had been recaptured and army troops and police were searching for the others.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days