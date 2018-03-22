72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Suspected Metairie bank robber found with cash, drugs in Baton Rouge motel

BATON ROUGE - A man suspected of robbing a Metairie bank has been arrested in East Baton Rouge Parish.

According to EBRSO, 58-year-old Andrew McCray was arrested in connection with the robbery at Gulf Coast Bank and Trust on Veterans Boulevard Monday morning.

The sheriff's office says McCray was apprehended by SWAT and the US Marshal Service at the Motel 6 on Reiger Road in Baton Rouge after a deputy recognized him as a person he had met before during another call.

McCray had a stolen handgun, baggies containing cocaine and heroin, and cash believed to be stolen from the bank inside the room where he was found.

