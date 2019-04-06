Suspected impaired driver arrested in fatal crash

ST. LANDRY PARISH- State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that has left one dead in St. Landry Parish. Authorities believe impairment was a factor.

Police responded the wreck on US Hwy 190 at LA 752 around 8 p.m. Friday night. The crash took the life of 66-year-old Joseph Arabie of Eunice, and led to the arrest of 52-year-old Troy St Ann.

According to the investigation, the crash occurred as Arabie was driving a 2001 GMC Yukon Westbound on US Hwy 190 when he was struck in the rear by a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette driven by St Ann. As a result, the Yukon ran off the roadway and began to roll over, coming to rest on its roof in the ditch on the South side of US Hwy 190.

Despite wearing a seatbelt, Arabie was pronounced dead at the scene. In the car with Arabie was an adult front seat passenger and three juveniles seated in the back of the vehicle. The adult and one juvenile sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

St. Ann did not sustain any injuries. Troopers suspected St Ann was impaired at the time of the crash. He refused to submit a breath sample, and a warrant was obtained.

St Ann was arrested and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injury, and refusal to submit to chemical test.