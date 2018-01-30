Suspected drunken driver pins baby in stroller against wall

57°
Tuesday, January 30 2018
Source: Associated Press
GLENDALE, Calif.- Southern California authorities say a suspected drunken driver was arrested after his car jumped a sidewalk and pinned a stroller carrying an 11-month-old baby against a building.

Police say the child was not hurt in the Saturday evening crash in Glendale. An adult and a 7-year-old suffered minor injuries when they jumped out of the way as the Camaro careened toward them.

Sgt. Dan Suttles tells the Los Angeles Times that all three were very lucky.

Suttles says the Camaro was involved in a hit-and-run incident earlier in the evening when it crashed into a vehicle nearby.

The driver was later identified as 32-year-old Luis Tecun, a Glendale resident.

The newspaper reports Monday that Tecun could face charges including DUI and hit-and-run.

