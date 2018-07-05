Suspected cigarette thief wanted by LPSO

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes from convenience stores across the parish.

Officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office say Thimey Brown, 36, stole more than $1,500 worth of cigarettes from various locations.

Detectives believe Brown is working with someone or multiple people. They say those involved in the schemes distract the clerk on duty while Brown enters the office by force and steals the cigarettes.

Brown is wanted on seven counts of simple burglary.

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is asked to call LSPO at 225-686-2241 x1.