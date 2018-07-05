79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspected cigarette thief wanted by LPSO

39 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 July 05, 2018 8:30 PM July 05, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes from convenience stores across the parish.

Officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office say Thimey Brown, 36, stole more than $1,500 worth of cigarettes from various locations.

Detectives believe Brown is working with someone or multiple people. They say those involved in the schemes distract the clerk on duty while Brown enters the office by force and steals the cigarettes.

Brown is wanted on seven counts of simple burglary.

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is asked to call LSPO at 225-686-2241 x1.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days