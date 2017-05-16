Suspected burglar arrested after car crash in Assumption Parish

Photo: Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office

NAPOLEONVILLE - A man wanted by deputies for an Assumption Parish burglary for more than a year was arrested Monday night after authorities responded to a traffic incident involving the suspected burglar.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Kadeem Wiggins of Napoleonville was arrested for burglarizing the home on Jan. 20, 2016. The sheriff's office says the burglar forced his way through a window and stole a flat screen television among other items.

Wiggins was identified as a suspect through interviews with a witness during the investigation. He evaded authorities until Monday night when he was involved in an automobile crash near Napoleonville.

Deputies confirmed the warrants filed against Wiggins and he was arrested. He was charged with simple burglary, careless operation, and driving without a license.