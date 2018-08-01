Suspect who couldn't swim rescued by police after fleeing, jumping into canal

SLIDELL- A man wearing an ankle bracelet for burglarizing cars was arrested Tuesday for allegedly burglarizing more vehicles in a St. Tammany Parish neighborhood.

Shortly after 3 a.m., officers with the Slidell Police Department were called to the Palm Lake subdivision after a victim found his vehicle was burglarized. At the scene, authorities say they found several more cars had been burglarized.

A K-9 unit located two suspects hiding in a nearby wooded area.

Police apprehended one of the two suspects, who turned out to be a 16-year-old. The other suspect, 22-year-old Raikenize Durgin, jumped into a nearby canal and attempted to swim away from police.

According to authorities, it was discovered that Durgin couldn't swim, and he had to be rescued by officers before being arrested.

A release states that Durgin has been previously arrested seven times for burglary in the past year. At the time of his most recent arrest, he was wearing an ankle bracelet as part of his bond requirements.

The juvenile was treated for dog bites and transported to a detention center.

Authorities believe the two are linked to multiple other burglaries and could face more charges.

Durgin was charged with seven counts of simple burglary, resisting an officer, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and two counts of failure to appear in court.

The juvenile was charged with seven counts of simple burglary and resisting an officer.