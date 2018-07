Suspect wanted in Denham Springs vehicle burglaries

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are searching for a suspect who burglarized unlocked vehicles in Denham Springs.

The burglaries happened on Hickory Ridge Drive on July 12. Authorities say the suspect dumped the stolen items around 3 a.m. at a convenience store on Highway 16 and Highway 1019.

Anyone with information on this case can call the Livingston Parish Sheriff Office at 225-686-2241.