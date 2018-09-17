83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect wanted in brutal attacks on homeless men in LA

2 hours 5 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 September 17, 2018 7:42 PM September 17, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles police are looking for a robber who beat three homeless men with a baseball bat, leaving them in critical condition.

Police say he approached the men before dawn Sunday as they were sleeping in building alcoves or stairwells at two downtown Los Angeles locations.

Police say the attacker bludgeoned the men, then ransacked their pockets and their belongings. The victims haven't regained consciousness and remain hospitalized with severe head injuries.

Investigators say the suspect is also believed to be homeless, based on his appearance. Surveillance video showed him rummaging through trash cans as he walked around the area.

He's described as being of medium height in his 30s. He wore a blue baseball cap and cargo pants and has a distinctive bow-legged gait.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days