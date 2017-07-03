91°
Suspect wanted for vehicle burglary in Livingston Parish subdivision

July 03, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

LIVINGSTON – The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for an individual who allegedly broke into  a vehicle in a subdivision in the area. 

According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a report of a vehicle burglary on June 29 in the Lakes of Fennwood Subdivision. The victim noticed items missing from his vehicle when he was leaving for work.

The sheriff's office says a firearm, checkbook and other items were taken. It is believed the vehicle was not locked at the time. 

Surveillance video captured the suspect's vehicle.  

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241. 

