Suspect wanted for stealing car from convenience store

EAST BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a victim's car last week.

The theft was reported on December 20 at approximately 7 p.m. at the Rite Stop on Greenwell Street. The victim told authorities when she went inside the store, she left her Honda Accord unlocked with the keys in the ignition.

Surveillance video shows the suspect was wearing a black jacket over a gray hoodie with blue jeans and Nike flip-flops at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on his identity can call the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office at (225)-389-5000.

