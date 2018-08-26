Suspect wanted for snatching purse from car at gas station

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is reminding people to lock their car doors after a burglary in the 4800 block of O'Neal Lane.

EBRSO said a female victim reported her purse stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked at the Circle K gas station. The theft resulted in multiple purchases on her stolen credit cards worth hundreds of dollars.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact EBRSO at 225-389-5064.