79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect wanted for snatching purse from car at gas station

4 hours 40 minutes 19 seconds ago Sunday, August 26 2018 Aug 26, 2018 August 26, 2018 11:49 AM August 26, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is reminding people to lock their car doors after a burglary in the 4800 block of O'Neal Lane.

EBRSO said a female victim reported her purse stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked at the Circle K gas station. The theft resulted in multiple purchases on her stolen credit cards worth hundreds of dollars.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact EBRSO at 225-389-5064.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days