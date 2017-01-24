72°
Suspect wanted for shooting on N. 23rd Street; victim in critical condition

16 minutes 50 seconds ago January 24, 2017 Jan 24, 2017 Tuesday, January 24 2017 January 24, 2017 4:16 PM in News
WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police detectives are attempting to identify a suspect accused of shooting a man on Jan. 20 in the on North 23rd Street near Jefferson Avenue. 

Investigators believe the shooting was a result of an argument between the suspect and the victim, a 35-year-old man.

The man was transported to an area hospital with injuries that are life threatening and remains in critical condition, according to BRPD. The identify of the man has not been released at the time of this post.

Anyone with information of the identity of the suspect is urged to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869. 

