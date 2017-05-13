71°
Suspect wanted for multiple Ascension Parish car burglaries

By: Jeremy Krail

ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking a suspect wanted for multiple vehicular burglaries.

The sheriff's office says it received multiple complaints of car burglaries in and around the area of LA Highway 42 and the Cherry Creek subdivision on Saturday. 

Video from the scene shows a young, male suspect wearing a beanie hat and baggy shorts.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line.

