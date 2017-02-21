70°
Suspect wanted for deadly Killian stabbing in custody
KILLIAN – The man responsible for a deadly stabbing in Killian Monday night has been captured.
The incident happened on the 28000 block of Highway 444 late Monday night. Tuesday, Killian Police say that Daniel Brooks got into an altercation and stabbed Lawrence Head, Jr. to death in his home.
A spokesperson for the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Brooks was taken into custody in Maurepas.
A second victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to live.
