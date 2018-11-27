Suspect wanted after woman found burned to death inside home

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Police in New Orleans are looking for a man wanted for arson after a 60-year-old woman was found burned to death in her home last week, WWL-TV reports.

The fire was reported Friday night at a home on Corrine Street. At the scene, firefighters found the woman next to a chair with burns on 90 percent of her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are now looking for 39-year-old Erik Beasley for his involvement in the incident. Beasley is wanted for second-degree murder and aggravated arson.

He is described as being 6'1" and over 250 pounds. Beasley has a fleur-de-lis tattoo under his left eye and several gold teeth, police say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call authorities.