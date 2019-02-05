Suspect tackles hotel clerk, demands money

BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested a man accused of robbing an area hotel last month.

The incident happened at a business in the 400 block of North Boulevard on January 5. According to arrest documents, the suspect walked into the hotel posing as a patron. Authorities say the suspect was identified as Leo Johnson III.

Once inside, Johnson demanded money from the hotel clerk. At that point, the victim tried to escape.

Authorities say Johnson tackled the woman to the ground and once again demanded money. After the struggle, the woman opened the register and gave Johnson $81.

Once he got the cash, Johnson fled the scene. Documents say the victim suffered minor injuries.

Johnson was arrested and charged with simple robbery.