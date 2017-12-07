Suspect steals assault rifle and more from police unit in Florida

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Officers from the Pembroke Pines Police Department say a suspect broke into a Opa Locka Police Department patrol vehicle and stole police equipment.

The incident occurred Tuesday at approximately 3:20 a.m. within the Sunswept community. The suspect was caught on surveillance video.

Items that were removed included a taser and cartridges, a tactical vest with police markings, a 16-round .45 caliber magazine and a AR-15 assault rifle with three fully loaded magazines.

Authorities believe the suspect is responsible for additional vehicle burglaries which occurred in the area the same night.

The suspect is described as being approximately 5'10'', weighing 160 pounds and has a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm.