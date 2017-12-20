70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect sought by authorities for using false identity

1 hour 44 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, December 20 2017 Dec 20, 2017 December 20, 2017 6:13 AM December 20, 2017 in Crime
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFOURCHE PARISH- The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for using another person's identity to acquire a store credit card.

On Dec. 7, detectives began investigating a complaint where a man's identity was used to open a credit card at an area department store. Detectives learned an unidentified male suspect opened a line of credit at the store on Nov. 28 and made a purchase in excess of $1,500.

Anyone who may be able to identify the suspect is asked to call 1-800-743-7433.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days