Suspect sought after house fire kills 89-year-old woman in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the murder of an 89-year-old woman after deputies say her house was set on fire.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident occurred on April 10 around 9:15 p.m. at the home of Dorothy Poche located on School Section Road in Ponchatoula. Neighbors reported hearing a loud "boom" noise and looked outside to find Poche's house on fire. Neighbors also saw lights coming from a vehicle exiting a nearby roadway.

The home was engulfed in flames when the sheriff's office, the Ponchatoula Volunteer Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance Services arrived. Poche's body was found inside the home during the initial investigation by the fire department.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office found an accelerant used to start the fire and the sheriff's office was able to identify 26-year-old Timothy Rouchon as a person of interest in the incident.

According to the sheriff's office, Poche's vehicle was not located at her home the night the investigation began, however it was discovered abandoned a few hours later in Bogalusa.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance is finding Rouchon. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rouchon is asked to call the sheriff's office at (985) 345-6150.