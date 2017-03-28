82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect shot in botched armed robbery released from hospital, arrested

32 minutes 43 seconds ago March 28, 2017 Mar 28, 2017 Tuesday, March 28 2017 March 28, 2017 5:38 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BREAUX BRIDGE - A man responsible for an attempted armed robbery last week has been released from the hospital and arrested Tuesday.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Joseph Broussard Jr. and 31-year-old Drew Schexnider were shot while attempting to rob a Breaux Bridge homeowner at gunpoint Mar. 21.

Broussard was released from the hospital and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on charges of attempted first-degree murder and attempted aggravated burglary.

Schexnider remains in critical condition in a local hospital.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days