Suspect shot in botched armed robbery released from hospital, arrested

BREAUX BRIDGE - A man responsible for an attempted armed robbery last week has been released from the hospital and arrested Tuesday.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Joseph Broussard Jr. and 31-year-old Drew Schexnider were shot while attempting to rob a Breaux Bridge homeowner at gunpoint Mar. 21.

Broussard was released from the hospital and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on charges of attempted first-degree murder and attempted aggravated burglary.

Schexnider remains in critical condition in a local hospital.