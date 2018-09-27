Suspect shot in alleged home invasion, homeowner arrested for 'unregistered illegal firearm'

Photo: Martin Willis

BALDWIN - Deputies say a man was arrested after he shot an alleged burglar during a home invasion in St. Mary Parish Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, the break-in happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Chimita Trail. There, deputies learned the homeowner, 39-year-old Martin Willis, had shot a person who tried to get into his home.

The accused home invader was taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of that person's injuries is unclear.

The sheriff's office says Willis was arrested after deputies discovered he was in possession of an "unregistered illegal firearm". He was booked into the parish jail and released on a $2,500 bond.

Additional charges are still pending for the hospitalized suspect.