Suspect sends selfies to owner of stolen camera

Friday, December 29 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

ROSELAND- A man who stole a high-dollar deer camera sent photos of himself to its owner last night.

Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said on Oct. 24 the deer camera was stolen from a property on Holloway Road in Roseland. The camera, being specifically equipped with cellular service, sent photos of the suspect to the camera owner Thursday night.

Authorities believe the suspect must not have realized the camera was sending his selfies to the owner.

Anyone able to identify the suspect can call 800-554-5245.

